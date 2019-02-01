› Home ›
Lady Techsters to face Mean Green at TAC
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/02/2019 - 1:46pm
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech’s women’s basketball team begins Conference USA play at 6:30 p.m. today as the Lady Techsters play host to North Texas in the Thomas Assembly Center.
The Lady Techsters stand at 8-5 overall and are coming off a big 89-48 win at McNeese State on Saturday.
North Texas enters the game at 7-5 and is riding a three-game win streak.
Tech’s win at McNeese provided needed mometntum heading into conference play after the Lady Techsters lost their previous two games (Missouri State and the University of Missouri-Kansas City) at the UMKC Tournament.
