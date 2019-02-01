› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs to play at N. Texas
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/02/2019 - 1:44pm
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech will put a seven-game win streak on the line as the Dunkin’ Dogs begin the new year with a 7 p.m. contest today at North Texas.
Tech stands at 11-3 overall and 1-0 in Conference USA while North Texas is 13-1 and 1-0 in C-USA.
The Dunkin’ Dogs have seven players averaging more than nine points per game, led by sophomore Anthony Duruji with 13.3 ppg, while junior DeQuan Bracey is adding 13.1 ppg.
