Dunkin’ Dogs to play at N. Texas

Leader file photo - Junior guard DeQuan Bracey (4), who is averaging 13.1 points per game, and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will hit the road to play at North Texas at 7 p.m. today in Denton, Texas.

Louisiana Tech will put a seven-game win streak on the line as the Dunkin’ Dogs begin the new year with a 7 p.m. contest today at North Texas.

Tech stands at 11-3 overall and 1-0 in Conference USA while North Texas is 13-1 and 1-0 in C-USA.

The Dunkin’ Dogs have seven players averaging more than nine points per game, led by sophomore Anthony Duruji with 13.3 ppg, while junior DeQuan Bracey is adding 13.1 ppg.

