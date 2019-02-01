› Home ›
Dubach officials sworn in
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/02/2019 - 1:40pm
Caleb Daniel
DUBACH — More than 40 Dubach residents gathered at the Scott Hamilton Warehouse Tuesday to witness the town’s new mayor, council members and police chief be sworn into office.
Incoming mayor Mary Claire Smith, returning town council members Ruby Key, Monique Roberts and Evelyn Graham, and police chief Don Dufour were sworn in by Assistant District Attorney Michael Mahaffey, as well as various notaries with local ties to Dubach.
Absent from the incoming town council was Debbie Key, who will be sworn in at a later date.
