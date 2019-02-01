› Home ›
Expo Center expansion big news in 2018
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/02/2019 - 1:38pm
Caleb Daniel
Editor’s note: This is the second part of a two-part story on the Lincoln Parish Police Jury’s year in 2018.
From budgets to major facility expansions, a handful of projects and developments highlighted the year 2018 for the Lincoln Parish Police Jury.
Here are summaries of some of the jury’s biggest stories of the year.
Police jury moves forward with Expo Center expansion
