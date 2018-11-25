  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Looking back: Ruston in 2018 (Continued)

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/29/2018 - 10:47pm
Sports complex, Monster Moto, health grant among top stories
Nancy Bergeron
Leader photos by NANCY BERGERON - TOP: Jason Ellis monitors the electric transmission and distribution system from the operations center at the city Public Works Complex. The computerized system sounds an alarm when an outage occurs. MIDDLE: Dorene Kordal, one of the program coordinators for Esma’s Alley, said the open-air venue is all about a sense of community. LEFT: Zach Rivkin connects a new water meter to the electronic node that will transmit usage data.

U.S. 167 central parkway

After two-and-a-half years in the making, Ruston got a plan for controlled growth along the U.S. 167 corridor in April.

The Board of Aldermen approved a change in the city’s zoning ordinance that creates a central parkway along either side of U.S. 167 and outlines what can and can’t be built in each of the parkway’s four districts.

The parkway plan encourages controlled commercial development along the highway, while at the same time protecting nearby residential neighborhoods.

