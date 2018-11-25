› Home ›
Looking back: Ruston in 2018 (Continued)
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/29/2018 - 10:47pm
Sports complex, Monster Moto, health grant among top stories
Nancy Bergeron
U.S. 167 central parkway
After two-and-a-half years in the making, Ruston got a plan for controlled growth along the U.S. 167 corridor in April.
The Board of Aldermen approved a change in the city’s zoning ordinance that creates a central parkway along either side of U.S. 167 and outlines what can and can’t be built in each of the parkway’s four districts.
The parkway plan encourages controlled commercial development along the highway, while at the same time protecting nearby residential neighborhoods.
