Looking back: Ruston in 2018
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/29/2018 - 10:49pm

Sports complex, Monster Moto, health grant among top stories
Nancy Bergeron
A new tax on hotels and restaurants. The first anniversary of recycling. A highly courted manufacturer of youth recreation vehicles leaves town with no comment. Main Street wins an award.
Mayor Ronny Walker and all five members of the Board of Aldermen go back in office unopposed. City utility customers get state-of-the-art automated water meters.
A central parkway is created along the U.S. 167 corridor through Ruston as a way to control growth.
