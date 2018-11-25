  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Looking back: Ruston in 2018

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/29/2018 - 10:48pm
Sports complex, Monster Moto, health grant among top stories
Nancy Bergeron
Leader file photos - Above, shovelfuls of dirt flew May 3 during official groundbreaking ceremonies for the Ruston Sports Complex. The complex, located on acreage between U.S. Highway 167 South and South Farmerville Street, is part of the city’s Moving Ruston Forward infrastructure improvements program. Below, Julie Mays, planning and zoning commissioner, listens as Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker explains the 167 corridor.

A new tax on hotels and restaurants. The first anniversary of recycling. A highly courted manufacturer of youth recreation vehicles leaves town with no comment. Main Street wins an award.

Mayor Ronny Walker and all five members of the Board of Aldermen go back in office unopposed. City utility customers get state-of-the-art automated water meters.

A central parkway is created along the U.S. 167 corridor through Ruston as a way to control growth.

