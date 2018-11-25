› Home ›
Enhanced School Calendar, STEM Center lead school news
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/29/2018 - 10:42pm
Caleb Daniel
The year 2018 included many new developments in education for Lincoln Parish schools. Perhaps the foremost of these stories was the approval and deployment of the Enhanced School Calendar pilot program.
Below is a summary of months of coverage of the ESC program, followed by other notable stories in education in chronological order.
Enhanced School Calendar makes debut
