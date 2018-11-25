› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/29/2018 - 10:29pm
Local DAR collects items for veterans
Long Leaf Pine Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Dec. 4 at Trinity United Methodist Church with nine members present.
Regent Kay Goss-Knotts opened the meeting with the DAR ritual and conducted chapter business.
The nominating committee, Lou Taylor and Melissa Wiygul presented the slate of officers to be elected in January.
