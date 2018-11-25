  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Views from the Boathouse

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/29/2018 - 10:23pm
in
Time to stop stubbing the toes of our children
T. Scott Boatright
Boatright, T. Scott 14.jpg

As we prepare to enter a new year, it’s only natural to think about the future.
And in this day and age, as 2019 looms only hours away, it’s easy to consider that future a troubling, if not down outright frightening one.

A volatile stock market with the Fed continuing to raise rates, increasing tariff/trade tensions with China, funding a border wall and a governmental shutdown/showdown — there’s a lot of stress that can be found out there for those who pay attention.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share