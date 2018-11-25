› Home ›
Like it or not, the holidays are about over
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/29/2018 - 10:19pm
in
Joe Bleich
“I’m glad that’s over.”
The past few days, I’ve heard that phrase often repeated, referring to the conclusion of the Christmas season. At first, I felt mildly repulsed by that statement of relief that the Christmas season had come to an end. Then, thinking it through, some of the “relief” that some expressed made sense. Stated differently, I’m generally not “glad” that the season has ended, but … Reasons for happiness, or sadness, of the Christmas season “being over” are several.
