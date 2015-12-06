› Home ›
Thetas donate to local lunch service project
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/28/2018 - 12:24pm
Members of Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International collected supplies to help groups from the Presbyterian Church of Ruston and Trinity United Methodist Church who prepare free sack lunches for the community. The sack lunches are assembled and distributed each Monday and Wednesday at noon at the First Presbyterian Church, located on Bonner Street. Theta members collected 248 bags of chips, 198 bottles of water, four packages of cookies, 1,070 brown luncheon paper bags, eight boxes of snack bags and 2,000 napkins for the Lunch on Us program as their annual service project.
