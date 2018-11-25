› Home ›
Have no doubt, 2019 will be action-packed year
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/28/2018 - 12:15pm
in
Stephen Waguespack
As the hustle and bustle of the holiday season begins to wind down, many are taking the time to reflect on what transpired in 2018 and ponder what may lie ahead in 2019.
Since “year in review” articles are a dime a dozen this week, I will spare you yet another recap of all things 2018. Instead, it’s probably best to just focus on what we should all expect next year. While there will be many twists, turns and surprises that are hard to predict, there is one thing we all know for sure about 2019: there is no doubt it will be action packed.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos