Resolve to be better in the new year
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/28/2018 - 12:12pm
Starla Gatson
There is something truly special about ringing in a new year. The second the clock strikes midnight, the calendar year resets, and our lives seem to do the same. We step into a shiny new year with all its adventures and opportunities waiting for us like a gift ready to be unwrapped.
I have a deep appreciation for all that is new, no matter how big or small. From something as simple as purchasing a brand new notebook to a major act like stepping into the next 365 days, there is something so satisfying to me about a fresh start; anticipating what may come always excites me.
