Make holiday a safe one
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/28/2018 - 12:10pm
This weekend we begin celebrating the end of 2018 and the fresh start of the new year on Tuesday.
Local residents will have plenty to celebrate but must remain cautious when doing so, especially with fireworks.
Simsboro and Ruston residents are reminded that firework shooting within the city limits is illegal.
For Choudrant, Dubach and Grambling residents, fireworks can be shot for the holiday.
And residents in fireworks-approved areas must keep safe when shooting.
