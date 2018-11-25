  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bulldogs to begin C-USA play

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/28/2018 - 12:06pm
in
sports2.jpg
Leader file photo

Derric Jean (above right) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will begin Conference USA play at home at 4 p.m. Saturday as they play host to Southern Mississippi inside the Thomas Assembly Center. Tech enters the game at 10-3 while Southern Miss is 8-4. Jean is averaging 9.1 points per game and is one of seven Bulldogs who are scoring at least nine points per game so far this season.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share