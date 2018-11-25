› Home ›
Bulldogs to begin C-USA play
Derric Jean (above right) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will begin Conference USA play at home at 4 p.m. Saturday as they play host to Southern Mississippi inside the Thomas Assembly Center. Tech enters the game at 10-3 while Southern Miss is 8-4. Jean is averaging 9.1 points per game and is one of seven Bulldogs who are scoring at least nine points per game so far this season.
