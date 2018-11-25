› Home ›
Panthers pummel Ferriday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/28/2018 - 12:05pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
STERLINGTON — Three Panthers scored in double figures Thursday as the Lincoln Preparatory School Panthers roared past Ferriday 70-47 at the Sterlington High School Tournament.
Chanse Robinson led the way for Lincoln Prep with a triple double, totaling 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds while adding four steals.
J’Colby Middleton and Dmitry Payne added 11 points for Lincoln Prep while Mareo Riley Jr. and Treun Ford both chipped in with eight points each for the Panthers (11-4).
GIRLS
Pineville 56, Lincoln Prep 42
