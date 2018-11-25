  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bama’s Buggs, Sooners’ Murray will play Saturday

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/28/2018 - 12:04pm
Courtesy photo - Former Ruston High School and current University of Alabama standout Isaiah Buggs (49) is still limited by a hyperextended knee, but he is practicing with the Crimson Tide as they prepare for Saturday’s Orange Bowl. Buggs started in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia and had four tackles. He leads Alabama with 9.5 sacks for a loss of 49 yards and is second in tackles for a loss with 12.5 (54 yards). He also notched 41 tackles, six quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery to earn second-team All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Kyler Murray knows his future plans. Lots of rest, lots of fluids and a football game on Saturday.

From there, it’s still a mystery.

Oklahoma’s quarterback and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner was still dealing with a cough and some sniffles Thursday, two days before the fourth-ranked Sooners will face top-ranked Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Orange Bowl. He insists that’s his lone focus right now, despite the ongoing fascination about whether he’ll play football, baseball or both professionally.

