› Home ›
Bama’s Buggs, Sooners’ Murray will play Saturday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/28/2018 - 12:04pm
in
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Kyler Murray knows his future plans. Lots of rest, lots of fluids and a football game on Saturday.
From there, it’s still a mystery.
Oklahoma’s quarterback and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner was still dealing with a cough and some sniffles Thursday, two days before the fourth-ranked Sooners will face top-ranked Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Orange Bowl. He insists that’s his lone focus right now, despite the ongoing fascination about whether he’ll play football, baseball or both professionally.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos