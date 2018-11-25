› Home ›
Guardian angels
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/27/2018 - 1:25pm
in
Local shoppers gift Methodist Children’s Home
Leader News Service
Christmastime is a magical experience for most children, but not every youngster gets to enjoy being home in a house full of gifts for the holidays.
At the Louisiana Methodist Children’s Home in Ruston, there are children on campus, in the foster care programs, and who enter care during the holidays that had face a Christmas away from their own homes.
But fortunately there are some guardian angels around Ruston, too.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos