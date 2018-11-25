Fire marshal: Shoot safely

Fireworks illegal inside Ruston city limits
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Pictured right, officials recommend buying prepackaged fireworks only from reliable, licensed and insured fireworks dealers. By purchasing from these types of dealers, purchasers can be sure that their products meet or exceed the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission safety standards. Pictured left, the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office discourages buying loose, unwrapped fireworks such as these illegal M-80s confiscated last New Year’s in Jefferson Parish. Because an M-80 is a pyrotechnic device containing a charge in excess of 50 milligrams of pyrotechnic flash power, civilian use requires a license issued by federal authorities. This is the result of the Child Protection Act of 1966 and regulation by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, with the purpose of limiting the potential property damage and bodily harm M-80s can cause. This law also covers cherry bombs.
While fireworks are a big part of New Year’s tradition for many people, the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office reminds state residents that regulations most be followed for the safety of all.
First and foremost, know when and where fireworks are allowed. For instance, fireworks cannot legally be discharged in the city of Ruston at all. In Choudrant, officials ask that those who shoot fireworks be respectful of their neighbors. In Dubach, Simsboro and Grambling, discharging fireworks is allowed only between certain hours.
Some municipalities also require fireworks permits.
