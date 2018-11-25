› Home ›
Ferguson, Christmas earn All-State honors
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/27/2018 - 12:48pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Lincoln Parish has five first-team representatives on the All-Louisiana College Football Team as released by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson, O’Shea Dugas and Adrian Hardy joined Grambling State’s De’Arius Christmas as LSU filled 10 of the 50 first and second-team spots while Nicholls had the second-most representatives with six.
