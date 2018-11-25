  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Ferguson, Christmas earn All-State honors

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/27/2018 - 12:48pm
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photos - Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson (above left) is the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year while Grambling State’s De’Arius Christmas (5, above right) is the Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Lincoln Parish has five first-team representatives on the All-Louisiana College Football Team as released by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson, O’Shea Dugas and Adrian Hardy joined Grambling State’s De’Arius Christmas as LSU filled 10 of the 50 first and second-team spots while Nicholls had the second-most representatives with six.

