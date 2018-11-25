› Home ›
Grambling State announces 2019 softball slate
Thu, 12/27/2018
in
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University head softball coach Nakeya L. Hall announced the 2019 softball schedule on Thursday as the Lady Tigers will play in four tournaments.
The Lady Tigers, who went 11-29 overall last season and 1-17 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), will play in four tournaments – HBCU Division II Tournament, Alabama State Tournament, HBCU Classic and HBCU Division I Tournament.
