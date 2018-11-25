› Home ›
G-Men release next season’s baseball schedule
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/27/2018 - 12:38pm
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University head baseball coach James Cooper announced the 2019 baseball schedule on Wednesday as the Tigers will play 46 games, including matchups against a trio of SEC schools — Mississippi State, LSU and Arkansas.
The Tigers, who came within one game of the winning the 2018 Southwestern Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament title, open the season in New Orleans to take part in the Andre Dawson Classic Feb. 15-17. Grambling State will open the season against Eastern Kentucky, followed by games against rival Southern and Alabama State.
