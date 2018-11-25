  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

G-Men release next season’s baseball schedule

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/27/2018 - 12:38pm
in
Leader Sports Service
sports 1.jpg
Photo courtesy GSU Sports Information - Grambling State baseball coach James Cooper will watch his Tigers take on three SEC teams — Mississippi State, LSU and Arkansas — during the 2019 season.

GRAMBLING — Grambling State University head baseball coach James Cooper announced the 2019 baseball schedule on Wednesday as the Tigers will play 46 games, including matchups against a trio of SEC schools — Mississippi State, LSU and Arkansas.

The Tigers, who came within one game of the winning the 2018 Southwestern Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament title, open the season in New Orleans to take part in the Andre Dawson Classic Feb. 15-17. Grambling State will open the season against Eastern Kentucky, followed by games against rival Southern and Alabama State.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share