Allen set to start at QB vs. Saints
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/27/2018 - 12:35pm
in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke’s stint as the Panthers starting quarterback was a brief one.
Carolina placed Heinicke on injured reserve Wednesday after he sustained a left elbow injury in his first career NFL start, a 24-10 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. Coach Ron Rivera said undrafted rookie Kyle Allen will start against the Saints this weekend with Carolina already eliminated from playoff contention.
Carolina signed Garrett Gilbert, who was with the team in training camp, on Wednesday to be Allen’s backup.
