The grain of salt
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/27/2018 - 12:28pm
in
An opinion against having opinions
Caleb Daniel
Sometimes I hit a point in my column writing where I simply have nothing left to say to the world. It feels like none of my thoughts or opinions are strong enough or important enough to waste people’s time by trying to put them into words.
However, because it’s part of my job, I always scrape together something and work at it until I’m at least somewhat proud of it.
