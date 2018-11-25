› Home ›
4H members showcase culinary talents
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/27/2018 - 12:26pm
Amanda Simmons
Lincoln Parish 4-H held the annual Lincoln Parish 4-H Cooking Contest on Dec. 1, at Tractor Supply of Ruston. 4-H members from throughout Lincoln Parish had the opportunity to enter the Cooking Contest. The contest offered five categories that included a total of nine divisions. The categories and divisions were as follows:
Beef: Ground Beef Appetizer and Ground Beef Main Dish
Poultry: Chicken
Seafood: Shrimp, Fish, and Crawfish
Egg: Appetizer/Salad and Dessert
Wild Game
Twelve Lincoln Parish 4-H members participated in the cooking contest and the winners are as follows:
