Techsters’ Anthony honored by LSWA

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/26/2018 - 12:19pm
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech senior guard Kierra Anthony averaged 32.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals last week.

Although Louisiana Tech dropped both of its games this week, Kierra Anthony’s performance didn’t go unnoticed by members of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

For the second straight week and the third time in four weeks, the LA Tech senior guard was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Women’s Basketball State Player of the Week.

Anthony averaged 32.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 43 percent (20-47) from the field, 40 percent (6-15) from the 3-point line and 95 percent (19-20) from the free-throw line.

