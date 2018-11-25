› Home ›
Hill doubles up as SWAC POW
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/26/2018 - 12:17pm
Senior guard averaged 21.0 ppg at Puerto Rico Classic
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Grambling State University senior guard Shakyla Hill was selected the Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the second consecutive week, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Hill, a 5-foot-7 senior from Little Rock, Arkansas, averaged 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 4.3 steals per game during the Puerto Rico Classic. Grambling went 2-1 over the week, including a 65-62 win over previously unbeaten Indiana.
