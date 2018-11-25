› Home ›
Williams was eager to be with Bills in 2018
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/26/2018 - 12:14pm
O. K. Davis
Thousands of tears were shed in western New York on Dec. 31, 2017.
Just hours before the year came to an end, the Bills qualified for the NFL postseason, putting an end to their playoff drought before it could officially reach the state’s legal voting age. The waterworks started during the game itself, as veteran defensive tackle Kyle Williams scored his first NFL touchdown on a one-yard run late in the contest.
