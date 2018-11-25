› Home ›
We currently are not who God made us to be
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/26/2018 - 12:05pm
in
This is being written not all that long after the deadly shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue that resulted in the death of 11 worshipping Jews.
There is a sick, perverse, and evil mindset that is rapidly encroaching in the minds of young people in our country and it is more and more often resulting in the deaths of themselves or others.
To be fair, violence is nothing new in our country. We have had our share of violence, whether it be perpetrated against Native Americans and minorities, gang related crime, or domestic violence that ends tragically.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos