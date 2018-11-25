› Home ›
While visions of Y2K dance in our heads
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/26/2018 - 12:04pm
Nancy Bergeron
Eighteen years, 11 months and 26 days ago, we wondered if tomorrow would come.
After all, few people alive then and nobody in the power seats now were around when the century changed the last time. But there we sat, nearing the year 2000 with a mixture of anticipation and anxiety.
The boogeyman was something called the Y2K bug, a problem in coding of computerized systems that was projected to wreak havoc in computers and networks worldwide the instant the year 2000 began.
