Congratulations Bulldogs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/26/2018 - 12:00pm
in
When it comes to holiday bowling during the past five football seasons, nobody has done it better than Louisiana Tech.
And it’s for that reason that the Daily Leader congratulates the Bulldogs for their latest honor — a 31-14 Hawaii Bowl victory over the University of Hawaii that marked the fifth straight bowl win for Tech.
That win currently puts Tech at the top of the NCAA list for consecutive bowl wins.
Tech entered the Hawaii Bowl tied with three other teams — Georgia, Utah and Wisconsin — as teams with four consecutive bowl wins.
