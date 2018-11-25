› Home ›
4 Paws Rescue Pet of the Week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/26/2018 - 11:58am
in
Meet Teddy. Teddy is a 9-month-old neutered male golden retriever Labrador mix. Teddy is full of energy and is very loving. He would make a great cuddle partner and is ready to learn some new tricks. 4 Paws Rescue is located at 290 Rodeo Rd. and can be reached by phone at 251-3647. Their hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos