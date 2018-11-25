  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
‘Aquaman’ outswims ‘Poppins,’ ‘Bumblebee’ with $67.4M debut

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/26/2018 - 11:57am
BURBANK, Calif.(AP) — Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Aquaman” is a worldwide box office hero, set to take in more than $500 million [during the Christmas holiday.]

“Aquaman” began its remarkable run earlier this month in China when, on the heels of an appearance by director James Wan and stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, the film celebrated an almost $95 million opening weekend, the highest-ever opening for a Warner Bros. film in that market, where it currently stands at more than $230 million.

