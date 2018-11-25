  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Zeta Rho, ESA aids DART with donations

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/26/2018 - 11:54am
Leader News Service
Submitted photo - Members of Zeta Rho/Epsilon Sigma Alpha display a portion of the Christmas presents they supplied for a DART family. Pictured left to right Darlene Tucker, pledgee; Nancy Darland; Jennifer Patterson; Cherri Barmore; Cindy Tait; Karen Futrel; Norlyn Hyde; and Sallie Rose Hollis. Not pictured, Barbara Lewis.

Ruston’s Zeta Rho chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha service group helped the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team this holiday season by supplying Christmas presents for a family of four that recently received assistance from the organization.

ESA raised a portion of the money used for purchases through a fundraiser at Raising Cane’s. Other funding came through individual donations from members.

Chapter President Jennifer Patterson said the group was glad to help spread Christmas cheer, peace and good will during the holiday season.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

