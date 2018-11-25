› Home ›
Zeta Rho, ESA aids DART with donations
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/26/2018 - 11:54am
in
Leader News Service
Ruston’s Zeta Rho chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha service group helped the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team this holiday season by supplying Christmas presents for a family of four that recently received assistance from the organization.
ESA raised a portion of the money used for purchases through a fundraiser at Raising Cane’s. Other funding came through individual donations from members.
Chapter President Jennifer Patterson said the group was glad to help spread Christmas cheer, peace and good will during the holiday season.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos