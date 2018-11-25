› Home ›
Balanced Bulldogs beat Hawaii
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/23/2018 - 4:28am
in
Tech plays strong on both sides of ball in bowl win
T. Scott Boatright
HONOLULU — For more than 30 minutes during the Hawaii Bowl, Louisiana Tech’s offense continued the struggles it suffered through the final three games of regular season play.
But then a big defensive play lit a fire under the Bulldogs on the other side of the ball, leading to Tech’s 31-14 win over Hawaii.
Early in the third quarter trailing 7-3 and with Hawaii driving, Tech’s Jordan Baldwin stepped in front of a pass by Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro pass and returned it to the Tech 49 yard line to end the UH threat.
