› Home ›
‘Sack Daddy’ stays to set NCAA record
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/23/2018 - 4:23am
in
Ferguson named Tech MVP in Hawaii Bowl victory
T. Scott Boatright
The numbers added up for Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson in the Hawaii Bowl against the Rainbow Warriors — 45 got 45.
Ferguson, who wears jersey No. 45, recorded 2.5 sacks and the Bulldogs defense totaled a Hawaii Bowl record nine sacks as the game Most Valuable Player ended his All-American collegiate career with an NCAA-record 45 sacks, one more than former Virginia Tech standout Terrell Suggs.
Ferguson’s sack of Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro for a 2-yard loss late in the third quarter gave him the record.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos