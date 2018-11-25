  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

‘Sack Daddy’ stays to set NCAA record

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/23/2018 - 4:23am
in
Ferguson named Tech MVP in Hawaii Bowl victory
T. Scott Boatright
122318 Tech Ferguson C.jpg
Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson sacks University of Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro during the Hawaii Bowl.

The numbers added up for Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson in the Hawaii Bowl against the Rainbow Warriors — 45 got 45.

Ferguson, who wears jersey No. 45, recorded 2.5 sacks and the Bulldogs defense totaled a Hawaii Bowl record nine sacks as the game Most Valuable Player ended his All-American collegiate career with an NCAA-record 45 sacks, one more than former Virginia Tech standout Terrell Suggs.

Ferguson’s sack of Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro for a 2-yard loss late in the third quarter gave him the record.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share