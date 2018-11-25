  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Dunkin’ Dogs down Texas A&M-CC for 10th victory

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/23/2018 - 4:21am
Leader Sports Service

Amorie Archibald tied his career high with 21 points and DaQuan Bracey made the last seven points down the stretch as Louisiana Tech held off Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to pick up win No. 10 of the season by a final score of 73-68 on Saturday afternoon inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

Archibald connected on a career-high five three-pointers to help Tech (10-3) hold a comfortable 66-52 lead with 3:37 to go in the game.

