G-Men fall at No. 16 Wisconsin, 84-53
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/23/2018 - 4:21am
Leader Sports Service
MADISON, Wis. — Dallas Polk-Hilliard posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as No. 16 Wisconsin picked up an 84-53 victory over the Tigers on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Grambling State (6-7) trailed, 39-27, at the half and were outscored, 45-26, in the second.
Polk-Hilliard was 6-of-13 from the floor and drained three 3-pointers to finish with a team-high 17 points, along with a team-high 10 rebounds and two assists. Lasani Johnson came off the bench to provide 14 points, two boards, one steal and one assist.
