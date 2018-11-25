› Home ›
‘Five golden rings’ for Tech
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/23/2018 - 3:38am
in
’Dogs win Hawaii Bowl for fifth straight postseason victory
T. Scott Boatright
HONOLULU — It was the sound of holiday music to Tech Nation — “five golden rings.”
Christmas came early for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs this morning — after 1 a.m. local time — as the Bulldogs completed off a 31-14 comeback win over Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl.
The win makes the Bulldogs the only team in FBS football to currently hold five straight postseason victories.
Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson was named the game’s Most Valuable Player after picking up 2.5 sacks to become the NCAA’s all-time sack leader with 45.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos