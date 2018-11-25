  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
‘Five golden rings’ for Tech

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/23/2018 - 3:38am
’Dogs win Hawaii Bowl for fifth straight postseason victory
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz holds up the Hawaii Bowl trophy as game MVP Jaylon Ferguson (45) joins him on the postgame stage.

HONOLULU — It was the sound of holiday music to Tech Nation — “five golden rings.”
Christmas came early for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs this morning — after 1 a.m. local time — as the Bulldogs completed off a 31-14 comeback win over Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl.

The win makes the Bulldogs the only team in FBS football to currently hold five straight postseason victories.

Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson was named the game’s Most Valuable Player after picking up 2.5 sacks to become the NCAA’s all-time sack leader with 45.

