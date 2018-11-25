› Home ›
Santa Claus comes to town
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/23/2018 - 3:36am
T. Scott Boatright
Santa Claus made an early pass through Ruston Saturday morning as he made an appearance at the city’s artificial ice skating rink at the Sexton Parking Lot. Pictured above is Emoni Woodward, 5, leaning in to give the jolly old elf a kiss as Layla LaGarde, 3, left, looks on. Pictured below left is Sutton Kate Barham, 5, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, eating a Christmas cookie she decorated as part of Saturday morning’s activities. Pictured below right are Bailee Bearden, 4, at left, and Willow Branch, 5, getting a little skating in.
