Wreck damages pole on Tech Drive

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/23/2018 - 3:34am
T. Scott Boatright
A single vehicle accident shut down all four lanes on a portion of Tech Drive Saturday evening. The driver of the 2006 Dodge pick-up truck was transported to Northern Louisiana Medical Center and city of Ruston public works personnel were called in to shore up the snapped electrical power line pole that was struck by the truck.

