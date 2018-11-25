› Home ›
Hampton ceremonially sworn in as Division C judge
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/23/2018 - 3:32am
in
Nancy Bergeron
Bruce Hampton officially took his oath of office as the 3rd Judicial District’s Division C judge earlier this month so he could “hit the ground running,” as one his fellow jurists put it.
On Friday, Hampton ceremonially swore his oath again during his formal investiture as the district’s newest judge. The 3rd District is Lincoln and Union parishes.
Similar ceremonies were held in Farmerville on Friday morning.
“My promise to each of you is that I will be fair and impartial without regard to politics,” Hampton told about 100 people gathered for the Ruston ceremony.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos