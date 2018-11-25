› Home ›
Don’t forget to cheer on ’Dogs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/21/2018 - 12:21pm
It’s the dream of every college gridiron fan — bowling for the holidays.
And it’s become a holiday tradition for Louisiana Tech.
Tech’s football team will hit the field for postseason play for a fifth straight year at 9:30 p.m. Saturday as the Bulldogs face the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Aloha Stadium in the Sofi Hawaii Bowl.
The game will be televised live on ESPN.
Not only are the Bulldogs playing in their fifth straight bowl game, Tech is one of only four college teams bringing a four-game win streak into postseason play.
