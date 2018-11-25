Slow down; believe me, you’re doing fine

› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/21/2018 - 12:20pm
Starla Gatson
Last weekend, I had the honor of standing beside one of my closest friends on her wedding day. The ceremony was beautiful, and the weekend was one that filled my heart with so much joy I was sure it was going to burst.
By Monday morning, though, my joy was fading and had been replaced with panic and anxiety. My friend and are the same age, and she was now a married woman. Many of my peers, I realized, are married, engaged or have children on the way, and I had none of those things. It was official: I was behind in life.
