Development ready

Ruston celebrates first certified site
Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker, left, explains possible development options at Ruston’s newly certified industrial park to business developer Michael Echols of Monroe. Pictured below, cutting the ribbon in celebration of Ruston’s first certified development site Thursday were, from left, Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce board Chairman Lee Denny, Louisiana Economic Development Site Development Program Manager Daniel Michel, North Louisiana Economic Partnership President Scott Martinez, Louisiana Tech University President Les Guice, Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker, LED Secretary Don Pierson, Ruston Alderman Jim Pearce and Ruston Economic Development Administrator Kristi Lumpkin.
Local, regional and state officials gathered in Ruston on Thursday to celebrate the city’s first certified industrial site: the 150-acre Ruston Industrial Park located off Beacon Light Road.
“This is another piece of the puzzle in getting jobs to north Louisiana,” Scott Martinez, president of the North Louisiana Economic Partnership, told about 30 people gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Ruston’s Historic Fire Station.
