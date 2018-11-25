› Home ›
Tech looking to extend postseason streak
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/21/2018 - 12:10pm
Bulldogs to play in Hawaii Bowl Saturday night
T. Scott Boatright
Much is at stake for Louisiana Tech as the Bulldogs prepare to face the University of Hawaii in Saturday’s SoFi Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.
First and foremost, the Bulldogs (7-5) are making a fifth consecutive bowl appearance and are riding a four-game win streak in postseason play, making Tech only one of four college teams who have won four straight bowl games. A win would keep that streak alive and serve as salve to ease the pain of two straight losses to close out the regular season.
