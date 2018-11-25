  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Tigers upset Indiana

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/21/2018 - 12:03pm
GSU takes down previously undefeated Hoosiers, 65-62
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy GSU Sports Information - Shakyla Hill (2) led Grambling State with 19 points Thursday as the Lady Tigers stunned previously undefeated Indiana with a 65-62 win.

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico — Ariel Williams drilled a 3-pointer with over a minute remaining and sank a free throw late as the Grambling State University women’s basketball team stunned previously unbeaten Indiana, 65-62, during the second day of the Puerto Rico Classic on Thursday afternoon at Mario Morales Coliseum.

