Lady Tigers upset Indiana
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/21/2018 - 12:03pm
GSU takes down previously undefeated Hoosiers, 65-62
Leader Sports Service
GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico — Ariel Williams drilled a 3-pointer with over a minute remaining and sank a free throw late as the Grambling State University women’s basketball team stunned previously unbeaten Indiana, 65-62, during the second day of the Puerto Rico Classic on Thursday afternoon at Mario Morales Coliseum.
