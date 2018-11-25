› Home ›
Missouri State takes down Lady Techsters
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/21/2018 - 12:00pm
Leader Sports Service
KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Kierra Anthony scored 27 points, and Taylor Stahly added 20 points, but it wasn’t enough as Missouri State dominated Louisiana Tech on the boards in route to an 82-70 win over the Lady Techsters Thursday at Swinney Recreation Center.
The Lady Bears (2-7), who had lost five games by four points or less coming into the game, outscored Tech (7-4) 42-21 on points in the paint and 17-4 on second chance points thanks to a 50-31 rebounding advantage.
