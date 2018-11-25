  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Saints cite miscues for recent scoring slippage

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/21/2018 - 11:57am
METAIRIE (AP) — Drew Brees dismisses the notion that the Saints’ recent downturn in scoring is a sign of vulnerability.

Either that or the 18-year veteran knows better than to acknowledge their past three opponents might have been on to something.

“Bottom line is this: Regardless of how those games played out for the first 3 1/2 quarters, we went into these last two games on the road, in the division, down at half, down going into the fourth quarter and found a way to win,” said Brees, whose nose remained scuffed up from a sack on Monday night.

