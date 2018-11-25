  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/20/2018 - 12:20pm
Widower ready to live alone is pained to leave aunt behind
DEAR ABBY: I am a 61-year-old widower. A year ago I faced a bleak future and expressed a desire to kill myself. My cousin in another state, whom I hadn’t seen since childhood, invited me to move in with him and his mother —my late mother’s sister.
I now have plans for the future, which include returning to the state I left. The thing is, my cousin resolves disputes with his fists. I know that when I move, my aunt will want to come with me. My aunt is sweet, but she’s not my intellectual equal.

